The next phase of work to improve the footbridge at Welwyn Garden City station will begin later this month.

From Saturday, November 20, Network Rail teams will carry out repairs to the steelwork underneath the bridge to strengthen it so that it "remains fit for purpose for years to come". The work was set to be completed this summer after the project was delayed after over 100 hidden defects were discovered.

This is the latest stage of improvements and follows work which took place last year to strengthen the bridge, repair and repaint the latticework and install new lighting. Rail services won't be affected by the work.

While the work is going on, stairs to/from Hydeway will temporarily close at 6am on Saturday until 4.30am on Monday on the following dates:

November 20-22

November 27-29

December 4-6

December 11-13

December 18-20

January 29-31

During this time, pedestrians wanting to enter or exit the station via Hydeway will need to walk via Bridge Road to the main station entrance in the shopping centre which will still have access to the footbridge and platforms.

“The complex project can only be completed safely when the stairs leading to Hydeway are closed, which is why temporary weekend closures are in place." - Credit: Network Rail

Sarah Reid, route director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “We’ve already made major improvements to the footbridge at Welwyn Garden City station and this latest stage of work will make sure it can connect people between the town centre, the railway station and east Welwyn Garden City for years to come.

We are sorry for any inconvenience this causes and we’d like to thank passengers and people in the community for their patience.”

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for Great Northern, said: "It may take you longer to get into the station if you normally use the footbridge from Hydeway on the east side of the tracks, so please allow extra time.”