A driver in his 80s has died during a fatal incident in Homestead Lane, Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Google Earth

A man in his 80s has died during a single-vehicle crash in Welwyn Garden City.

Police officers in Hertfordshire are investigating the fatal incident, which took place at around 10.40pm on Thursday, September 15, in Homestead Lane, near the King George V Playing Fields.

According to Hertfordshire Constabulary, the driver of a blue Ford Focus pulled into a driveway and collided with the wall of a property.

The driver was found unresponsive and members of the public attempted CPR.

The driver - the man in his 80s - died at the scene.

Sergeant Tim Davies, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who died.

"They are being supported by specially trained officers.

"We are carrying out inquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision and I would like anyone who thinks they can help to get in touch.

"We would like information both on the collision and the events leading up to it.

"Did you see the collision? Or did you see the vehicle in the area that night?

"Please check your dashcam if you were driving in the area, as you may have captured the vehicle.

"Any information, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital to our investigation."

Sergeant Davies added information can be given to officers online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting ISR 814.