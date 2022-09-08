When does Welwyn Garden City bus station reopen?
- Credit: Google Earth
Welwyn Garden City bus station is shut for works this week.
According to Hertfordshire County Council's Intalink, the bus station shut on Monday, September 5 for walking and cycling works.
The closure is due to last for two weeks, reopening on or around Monday, September 19.
An Intalink spokesperson said the date is "subject to change dependant on the progress of the works".
They said: "During the development for cycle and pedestrian improvements in Welwyn Garden City, the main bus station will be closed for a period of two weeks from the September 5.
"Osborn Way will be closed to traffic in both directions between the Bridge Road roundabout and the car park entrance.
"While the bus station is closed, all services will be using bus stops on Bridge Road.
"Additional bus stops will be placed along Bridge Road on the Waitrose side (stop H) to accommodate for the additional services using this bus stop."
Another alternative boarding point is at John Lewis (stop J) on Bridge Road, near the junction with Parkway.
While work takes place, all Welwyn Garden City bus station routes are disrupted, including:
- 6 (to Shire Park)
- 242 (to Panshanger, Hatfield, Welham Green, Brookmans Park, Potters Bar, Cheshunt and Waltham Cross)
- 301/302 (to Stevenage and Knebworth/to Hatfield, St Albans, Hemel Hempstead)
- 366 (to Wheathampstead, Harpenden and Luton/to Hatfield)
- 401 (Panshanger circular)
- 403 (to QEII Hospital and Haldens)
- 404/405 (to South Hatfield)
- 601 The Alban Way (to Hatfield, St Albans and Borehamwood)
- 653 Tigermoth (to Hatfield and St Albans)
- 724 (to Hertford and Harlow/to St Albans, Watford and London Heathrow Airport)
The work is the first phase (phase A) of an active travel upgrade scheme in Welwyn Garden City.
Once complete, a new toucan crossing will be in place to allow cyclists to cross Osborn Way between the bus station and Hunters Bridge Multi-Storey Car Park.
There are six phases to the wider scheme (A-F).
Most Read
- 1 Cosmetics worth £3k 'stolen' from Potters Bar Sainsbury's
- 2 Celebrity MasterChef 2022: Lisa Snowdon through to semi-finals week as contestants cook for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance
- 3 Milton Keynes man goes missing at Knebworth House
- 4 'Chance of one or two brief tornadoes' in Hertfordshire overnight
- 5 Woman in her 60s dies in Welwyn Garden City crash
- 6 When does Welwyn Garden City bus station reopen?
- 7 Grant Shapps leaves post as secretary of state for transport
- 8 Just weeks left to spend paper £20 and £50 notes before they are unusable
- 9 Disappointment as Local Plan blocked again over green belt sites
- 10 Royal Family fly to Scotland amid fears for the Queen's health
Phase B will entail footway works outside Welwyn Carpet Mills, off Osborn Way, between mid-September and late-September.
In phase C, HCC will undertake cycleway works around the Welwyn Carpet Mills roundabout, and a two-way cycle lane will be built on Hunters Bridge between mid-October and early-December in phase D.
This fourth phase (D) will pause for the Christmas period and is due to be completed in mid-January.
The bollards which protect the existing Hunters Bridge cycle lane will be removed in mid-January (phase E).
Phase F involves "footway reconstruction and vegetation works" throughout the town centre in early 2023.
Along with the improved crossing on Osborn Way and the two-way Hunters Bridge cycle route, HCC is set to introduce dedicated cycle space on Wigmores North and Fretherne Road.
Similar schemes are taking place in Buntingford, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Stevenage and Watford, an HCC spokesperson said.