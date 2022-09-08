When does Welwyn Garden City bus station reopen?

Welwyn Garden City bus station is shut while walking and cycling improvements take place - Credit: Google Earth

Welwyn Garden City bus station is shut for works this week.

According to Hertfordshire County Council's Intalink, the bus station shut on Monday, September 5 for walking and cycling works.

The closure is due to last for two weeks, reopening on or around Monday, September 19.

An Intalink spokesperson said the date is "subject to change dependant on the progress of the works".

They said: "During the development for cycle and pedestrian improvements in Welwyn Garden City, the main bus station will be closed for a period of two weeks from the September 5.

"Osborn Way will be closed to traffic in both directions between the Bridge Road roundabout and the car park entrance.

"While the bus station is closed, all services will be using bus stops on Bridge Road.

"Additional bus stops will be placed along Bridge Road on the Waitrose side (stop H) to accommodate for the additional services using this bus stop."

Another alternative boarding point is at John Lewis (stop J) on Bridge Road, near the junction with Parkway.

While work takes place, all Welwyn Garden City bus station routes are disrupted, including:

6 (to Shire Park)

(to Shire Park) 242 (to Panshanger, Hatfield, Welham Green, Brookmans Park, Potters Bar, Cheshunt and Waltham Cross)

(to Panshanger, Hatfield, Welham Green, Brookmans Park, Potters Bar, Cheshunt and Waltham Cross) 301/ 302 (to Stevenage and Knebworth/to Hatfield, St Albans, Hemel Hempstead)

(to Stevenage and Knebworth/to Hatfield, St Albans, Hemel Hempstead) 366 (to Wheathampstead, Harpenden and Luton/to Hatfield)

(to Wheathampstead, Harpenden and Luton/to Hatfield) 401 (Panshanger circular)

(Panshanger circular) 403 (to QEII Hospital and Haldens)

(to QEII Hospital and Haldens) 404/405 (to South Hatfield)

(to South Hatfield) 601 The Alban Way (to Hatfield, St Albans and Borehamwood)

(to Hatfield, St Albans and Borehamwood) 653 Tigermoth (to Hatfield and St Albans)

(to Hatfield and St Albans) 724 (to Hertford and Harlow/to St Albans, Watford and London Heathrow Airport)

Among the disrupted routes are Uno Tigermoth 653 between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans - Credit: Adam Hollier

Arriva routes in Welwyn Garden City are affected by the bus station closure, including route 6 - Credit: Archant Archive

The work is the first phase (phase A) of an active travel upgrade scheme in Welwyn Garden City.

Once complete, a new toucan crossing will be in place to allow cyclists to cross Osborn Way between the bus station and Hunters Bridge Multi-Storey Car Park.

There are six phases to the wider scheme (A-F).

Phase B will entail footway works outside Welwyn Carpet Mills, off Osborn Way, between mid-September and late-September.

In phase C, HCC will undertake cycleway works around the Welwyn Carpet Mills roundabout, and a two-way cycle lane will be built on Hunters Bridge between mid-October and early-December in phase D.

This fourth phase (D) will pause for the Christmas period and is due to be completed in mid-January.

The bollards which protect the existing Hunters Bridge cycle lane will be removed in mid-January (phase E).

Phase F involves "footway reconstruction and vegetation works" throughout the town centre in early 2023.

Cycling and walking upgrades are taking place in Welwyn Garden City between September 2022 and January 2023 - Credit: James Manning/PA

Along with the improved crossing on Osborn Way and the two-way Hunters Bridge cycle route, HCC is set to introduce dedicated cycle space on Wigmores North and Fretherne Road.

Similar schemes are taking place in Buntingford, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Stevenage and Watford, an HCC spokesperson said.