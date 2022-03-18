Two hour delays on M25 near Potters Bar

Following a multi-car collision earlier today (March 18) on the M25 there are 'severe' two hour delays for motorists. - Credit: National Highways

Following a multi-car collision earlier today (March 18) on the M25 there are 'severe' two hour delays for motorists.



National Highways closed two lanes earlier but have since re-opened all the lanes clockwise between junction 24 at Potters Bar, Barnet and junction 25 Cheshunt and Enfield.



National Highways said: "There are severe delays of at least 2 hours above usual journey times between J21a and J25."

Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes where possible.





For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.

Join our Hertfordshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Hertfordshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk