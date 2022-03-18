News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Two hour delays on M25 near Potters Bar

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 6:30 PM March 18, 2022
Following a multi-car collision earlier today (March 18) on the M25 there are 'severe' two hour delays for motorists. 

Following a multi-car collision earlier today (March 18) on the M25 there are 'severe' two hour delays for motorists. - Credit: National Highways

Following a multi-car collision earlier today (March 18) on the M25 there are 'severe' two hour delays for motorists. 

National Highways closed two lanes earlier but have since re-opened all the lanes clockwise between junction 24 at Potters Bar, Barnet and junction 25 Cheshunt and Enfield. 

National Highways said: "There are severe delays of at least 2 hours above usual journey times between J21a and J25."

Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes where possible. 


For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.   

Join our Hertfordshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Hertfordshire.   

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk  

Herts Live News
Potters Bar News

Don't Miss

Howardsgate,, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Revealed: The five most expensive streets in Welwyn Garden City

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Coronation Fountain in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.

TV show offers snapshot view of Welwyn Garden City in 1970s

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Bedtime Beers Welwyn Garden City

New beer tasting room coming to Welwyn Garden City this summer

Dan Mountney

person
Welwyn Speeding

Road safety camera van deployed in Welwyn following speeding concerns

Dan Mountney

person