Railway disruption has begun on train lines through Hertfordshire amid a London Underground workers' strike.

Around 4,000 tube station staff are staging a walkout today (Monday, June 6) amid a dispute over job losses.

The strike is impacting railway routes through Hertfordshire, including some National Rail services.

A Thameslink and Great Northern spokesperson warned trains will be busy.

Which tube lines are impacted?

Transport for London (TfL) is urging passengers not to travel on London Underground trains today, if possible.

Andy Lord, TfL's chief operating officer, said: "I want to apologise to our customers for the RMT's disappointing strike action on Monday, June 6, which will have a significant impact on the tube network and we advise people to only travel if necessary on this day, as many stations may be closed.

"Alternatives to the Tube, including the bus and rail networks, are likely to be much busier than usual.

"We expect the severe disruption caused by this strike to continue into the morning of Tuesday, June 7, and I'm sorry for the impact this will have on people's journeys next week.

"This strike is particularly frustrating as no changes have been proposed to pensions and nobody has or will lose their job as a result of the proposals we have set out.

"We're urging the RMT to call off this strike and to work with us to find a resolution and avoid the disruption this strike will cause to people's journeys and to the economy."

At 8.30am, there was no service on the following lines:

Circle

Victoria

Waterloo and City

There were special timetables on other lines, including:

Bakerloo - Trains between between Queen's Park and Harrow and Wealdstone only

- Trains between between Queen's Park and Harrow and Wealdstone only Central - No service between Liverpool Street and White City

- No service between Liverpool Street and White City District - Special service, with no service between Whitechapel and High Street Kensington

- Special service, with no service between Whitechapel and High Street Kensington Hammersmith and City - No service between Whitechapel and Barking

- No service between Whitechapel and Barking Jubilee - No service between Finchley Road and Stratford

- No service between Finchley Road and Stratford Metropolitan - No service between Baker Street and Aldgate

- No service between Baker Street and Aldgate Northern - No service south of Golders Green or East Finchley. No service through central or south London

- No service south of Golders Green or East Finchley. No service through central or south London Piccadilly - No service between Cockfosters and Earl's Court. Trains between Earl's Court and Heathrow Airport, and between Acton Town and Raynes Lane only.

Staff on the London Overground - which runs trains in Hertfordshire from Cheshunt and Watford Junction - are not striking.

Elizabeth line staff are not striking, but some stations may be shut and a queuing system may be in place at some stations.

The latest tube line updates are on the TfL website: https://tfl.gov.uk/

Which National Rail lines are affected by the tube strike?

A Thameslink and Great Northern spokesperson warned that TfL runs some of its stations.

They said: "Industrial action on the London Underground network means there's a shortage of station staff at some locations.

"Please be aware that other trains and stations in London are likely to be extremely busy.

"Journey times may be extended by at least 30 minutes."

On the Thameslink network, some trains may skip Farringdon.

The spokesperson added trains are running between Stevenage or Welwyn Garden City and London Moorgate.

They said at 7.48am: "Trains cannot stop at Highbury and Islington or Old Street."

👍 Trains can now run on the route to/from Moorgate.



⛔️ However, they still cannot stop at:



• Highbury & Islington

• Old Street



Why are station staff on strike?

Station staff are striking because they fear around 600 jobs will be lost at TfL's London Underground stations over the coming months.

The RMT Union is leading the strike.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said: "TfL is trying to bulldoze through 600 job losses on London Underground and our members are not prepared to accept that.

"Station staff play a crucial role in serving the travelling public and were heroes during the 7/7 terrorist attacks.

"Instead of seeking to cut jobs, TfL and Mayor Sadiq Khan need to put further pressure on the government to secure increased funding for the network so we can have a properly staffed modern 21st century tube."

Transport for London's chief operating officer said "nobody has or will lose their job" as a result of company proposals.

