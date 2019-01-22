Train lines reopened from Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City to London after broken track discovered overnight

Published: 7:40 AM January 22, 2019 Updated: 9:01 PM November 3, 2020

All train lines are now open on the Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City to London route following a broken rail on the track.

?? #GNUpdates - Following a broken rail between Moorgate and Finsbury Park all lines have now reopened as Network Rail have repaired the issue.



??Service info and ticket acceptancehttps://t.co/4Zwstyw4Rz pic.twitter.com/NMKzOap99j — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) 22 January 2019

Network Rail engineers spotted the issue while working overnight between Finsbury Park and Moorgate, temporarily closing all lines while they fixed the problem.

Passengers travelling from Stevenage or Welwyn Garden City to Moorgate on the Great Northern line were facing disruption and cancellations while that work took place.

However, all lines are now open. There may still be delays, revisions, or cancellations until about 8am.