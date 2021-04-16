Published: 9:19 PM April 16, 2021

No trains will run to or from London King’s Cross on Friday, April 23, Saturday, April 24 or Sunday, April 25 as major upgrades are made to the signalling system. - Credit: Network Rail

No trains will run to or from London King’s Cross next weekend as major upgrades are made to the signalling system.

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers on the East Coast route are urged not to travel due to the three-day closure at King’s Cross station from April 23 to April 25.

There will be no trains to/from London King’s Cross on these days, or to/from Moorgate or St Pancras via Finsbury Park on the Saturday/Sunday.

Network Rail, Great Northern and Thameslink advise passengers to check their journeys and plan ahead on Friday, April 23.

People are urged not to travel at all unless it is essential on Saturday, April 24 or Sunday, April 25, when there will be extensive closures across the East Coast route, including no trains via Finsbury Park to or from King’s Cross, St Pancras or Moorgate.

The East Coast Main Line website states: "We’re carrying out major improvement works on the East Coast Main Line to deliver quicker, more reliable journeys for passengers between London, Cambridgeshire, the North of England and Scotland.

"Once completed, it will deliver quicker, more reliable journeys across the route and create capacity for thousands of extra seats per day on some of the busiest long-distance services in the country."

As a result there will be ongoing closures until June 2021.

The following changes will be put in place next weekend:

Friday, April 23 – check your journeys and plan ahead.

Great Northern and Thameslink services that usually run to/from London King's Cross will start/end at Finsbury Park for connections with London Underground services to King’s Cross.

Thameslink services to/from London St Pancras International and Great Northern services to/from Moorgate will continue to run. For the easiest journey, passengers travelling to or from central London are strongly encouraged to use these services instead to avoid the long walk between the National Rail and Underground platforms at Finsbury Park.

LNER trains to/from the North of England and Scotland will start/end at either Peterborough or Stevenage, where passengers can change onto Thameslink train services to/from St Pancras International.

Grand Central will run a reduced service between Sunderland/Bradford and Finsbury Park.

Hull Trains will not run.

Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25 – Great Northern and Thameslink urges passengers not to travel.

A very limited Thameslink and Great Northern service will run over the weekend.

No trains will run to/from London King’s Cross, Moorgate or to/from London St Pancras International via Finsbury Park.

Trains will run between Peterborough and St Neots, between King’s Lynn, Cambridge and Letchworth Garden City, and between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar only. A number of rail replacement bus routes will connect with alternative rail services or London Underground lines for onward travel into London.

LNER trains to/from the North of England and Scotland will start/end at either Peterborough or St Neots. A replacement coach service will run between St Neots and Bedford, where passengers can change onto Thameslink train services to/from St Pancras International.

Grand Central and Hull Trains services will not run to or from London.

Network Rail say people should continue following the latest government guidance and minimise travel where possible.

Passengers who need to travel are strongly advised to check their journey via National Rail Enquiries, at EastCoastUpgrade.co.uk or with their train operator.

They should also allow extra time as journeys will take longer than usual.