'Expect delays' on Potters Bar main road for nearly one month
Published: 3:39 PM July 22, 2022
Delays are expected on a busy Potters Bar street for nearly one month.
Cadent Gas is expected to set up 24/7 temporary traffic lights on B556 Mutton Lane from Monday, July 25 until Monday, August 22.
A Hertfordshire County Council statement reads: "Cadent Gas will be carrying out gas main replacement works on B556 Mutton Lane under 24/7 temporary signals.
"Please plan ahead before setting off on your journey and expect delays."