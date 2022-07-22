News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
'Expect delays' on Potters Bar main road for nearly one month

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 3:39 PM July 22, 2022
Hertfordshire County Council is warning motorists to "expect delays" in Potters Bar between July 25 and August 22

Delays are expected on a busy Potters Bar street for nearly one month.

Cadent Gas is expected to set up 24/7 temporary traffic lights on B556 Mutton Lane from Monday, July 25 until Monday, August 22.

A Hertfordshire County Council statement reads: "Cadent Gas will be carrying out gas main replacement works on B556 Mutton Lane under 24/7 temporary signals.

"Please plan ahead before setting off on your journey and expect delays."

Hertfordshire Highways
Herts Live News
Potters Bar News

