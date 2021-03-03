Man in his 40s dies after crash between bus and car

Published: 10:23 AM March 3, 2021

A man has sadly died after a crash between a car and a bus on a road near Hatfield last night.

Shortly before 7pm, a yellow Vauxhall Corsa and a bus were involved in a collision in St Albans Road West in the Ellenbrook area of the town.

A number of people on the bus sustained injuries and the driver of the Vauxhall – a man in his forties – sadly died.

Sergeant Tim Davies, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts are with the family of the man who has lost his life and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who has information about the collision, to get in touch. This includes anyone who saw the events leading up the collision.

"We believe the Vauxhall Corsa had driven from the direction of St Albans, along Sandpit Lane. Were you in the area? Did you see the car?

“Any information you have could be vital in helping us to piece together what happened. I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who thinks they might have caught dash cam footage of the vehicles involved. If you were driving in the area and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please check it for us.

“If you can help, call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at timothy.davies@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Verve."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.