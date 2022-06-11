Latest roadworks planned for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

What roadworks are taking place in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar? - Credit: Archant

Do you know what roadworks to avoid in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar over the coming weeks?

Resurfacing work starts in Black Fan Road, WGC, on June 14 and is expected to last two days, and more resurfacing will be underway in The Boulevard from June 15-16, but only overnight between 8pm-5am.

Pavement micro surfacing is currently underway in Valley Road, WGC, until June 17.

High voltage cables installation works are ongoing on the A1081 St Albans Road at South Mimms until September 20 - and that's only the first phase of the work!

Drivers are warned that there may be delays while works are carried out.