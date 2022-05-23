News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Latest roadworks planned for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Published: 7:26 AM May 23, 2022
Do you know what roadworks to avoid in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar over the coming weeks?

Resurfacing work will be taking place in Bedwell Close, WGC, this week between May 24-25, Crossway from May 30 to June 1, Little Rivers on May 24 and The Meadow from May 20-23. There will also be overnight work (8pm-5am) in The Boulevard on June 15-16.

High voltage cables installation works are underway on the A1081 St Albans Road at South Mimms until September 20 - and that's only the first phase of the work!

Drivers are warned that there may be delays while works are carried out.

