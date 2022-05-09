News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Get the lowdown on the latest Welwyn Hatfield roadworks

Matt Adams

Published: 8:41 AM May 9, 2022
What roadworks are taking place in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar?

Do you know what roadworks to avoid in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar over the coming weeks?

Resurfacing work will be taking place in Bedwell Close, WGC, between May 24-25, in Claycroft on May 19, Crossway from May 30 to June 1, Hazel Grove on May 18, Little Rivers on May 24, Sylvan Way from May 16-17, and The Meadow from May 20-23.


High voltage cables installation works will be underway on the A1081 St Albans Road at South Mimms from today (May 9) until September 20 - and that's only the first phase of the work!

Drivers are warned that there may be delays while works are carried out.

