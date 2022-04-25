News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Latest roadworks planned for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Published: 8:16 AM April 25, 2022
Watch out for roadworks across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar.

Motorists are being warned to plan ahead of roadworks taking place across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar.

Resurfacing work will be taking place in Bedwell Close, WGC, between May 24-25, and in Breaks Road, Hatfield between April 19-21 and Wood Common, Hatfield, on April 22.

Also in WGC, there will be resurfacing in Claycroft on May 19, Crossway from May 30 to June 1, Hazel Grove on May 18, Little Rivers on May 24, Sylvans Way from May 16-17, and The Meadow from May 20-23.

In Potters Bar, there will be resurfacing in Beechwood Avenue on May 5 and Heath Drive from April 28 to May 5.

Drivers are warned that there may be delays while works are carried out.

