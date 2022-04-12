Road resurfacing works planned for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Motorists are warned to expect delays while road resurfacing works take place in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar. - Credit: Archant

Advanced warning has been released of roadworks planned around Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar.

Resurfacing work will be taking place in Bedwell Close, WGC, between April 24 and May 15, and in Breaks Road, Hatfield between April 19-21 and Wood Common, Hatfield, on April 22.

Also in WGC, there will be resurfacing in Claycroft on May 19, Crossway from May 30 to June 1, Hazel Grove on May 18, Little Rivers on May 24, Sylvans Way from May 16-17, and The Meadow from May 20-23.

In Potters Bar, there will be resurfacing in Heath Drive between April 28 and May 4.

Motorists are warned that there may be delays while works are carried out.