News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Road resurfacing works planned for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 3:15 PM April 12, 2022
Motorists are warned to expect delays while road resurfacing works take place in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar.

Motorists are warned to expect delays while road resurfacing works take place in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar. - Credit: Archant

Advanced warning has been released of roadworks planned around Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar.

Resurfacing work will be taking place in Bedwell Close, WGC, between April 24 and May 15, and in Breaks Road, Hatfield between April 19-21 and Wood Common, Hatfield, on April 22.

Also in WGC, there will be resurfacing in Claycroft on May 19, Crossway from May 30 to June 1, Hazel Grove on May 18, Little Rivers on May 24, Sylvans Way from May 16-17, and The Meadow from May 20-23.

In Potters Bar, there will be resurfacing in Heath Drive between April 28 and May 4.

Motorists are warned that there may be delays while works are carried out.

Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News
Potters Bar News

Don't Miss

A motorist has been left with life-changing injuries after an incident on the M25 near Potters Bar.

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Motorist left with life-changing injuries after 'M25 attack'

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the New Queen Elizabeth II Hospital

PM wants to unlock brownfield sites for homes in areas like Welwyn Hatfield

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Serving Metropolitan Police officer PC Joseph Demir at Willesden Magistrates Court where he is charg

Metropolitan Police

Met police officer charged with sexually assaulting colleague

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon