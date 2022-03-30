Delays possible as roads resurfaced in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City
Published: 12:18 PM March 30, 2022
- Credit: Danny Loo
Resurfacing works will take place in roads across Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield in a few weeks.
Breaks Road in Hatfield, which links Goldings Crescent and Link Drive, will be resurfaced between April 19-22, Wood Common in the town will be resurfaced on April 22, and Travellers Lane will be resurfaced between April 4-14.
Meanwhile in WGC, Moors Walk will be resurfaced between 8pm-5am from April 19-22.
Herts Highways are warning motorists to expect delays while the work is underway.