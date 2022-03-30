News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Delays possible as roads resurfaced in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

Matt Adams

Published: 12:18 PM March 30, 2022
Roads resurfacing works are taking place in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield in April.

Resurfacing works will take place in roads across Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield in a few weeks.

Breaks Road in Hatfield, which links Goldings Crescent and Link Drive, will be resurfaced between April 19-22, Wood Common in the town will be resurfaced on April 22, and Travellers Lane will be resurfaced between April 4-14.

Meanwhile in WGC, Moors Walk will be resurfaced between 8pm-5am from April 19-22.

Herts Highways are warning motorists to expect delays while the work is underway.


Hatfield News
Welwyn Garden City News

