Overnight road closure ending in Welwyn Garden City street

Road resurfacing is coming to an end in Marford Road, Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Archant

Overnight road closures for resurfacing works in a major route into Welwyn Garden City are coming to an end.

Sections of the B563 Marford Road, which links the town with Wheathampstead, has been closed between 8pm-5am since February 9.

The resurfacing works are scheduled to wrap up tomorrow, Saturday March 5, after which time the road will be open as usual during the night.

For news on future road closures across the county, click here.



