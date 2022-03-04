News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Overnight road closure ending in Welwyn Garden City street

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 7:51 AM March 4, 2022
Updated: 7:59 AM March 4, 2022
Road resurfacing is coming to an end in Marford Road, Welwyn Garden City.

Road resurfacing is coming to an end in Marford Road, Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Archant

Overnight road closures for resurfacing works in a major route into Welwyn Garden City are coming to an end.

Sections of the B563 Marford Road, which links the town with Wheathampstead, has been closed between 8pm-5am since February 9.

The resurfacing works are scheduled to wrap up tomorrow, Saturday March 5, after which time the road will be open as usual during the night.

For news on future road closures across the county, click here.


Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

A generic stock photo of police tape at a crime scene in Liverpool.

St Albans Crown Court

Young driver, 22, jailed after Hatfield crash which seriously injured woman

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Pear Tree Post Office has reopened at Mini Mart in Cole Green Lane, Welwyn Garden City.

Retail | Updated

Pear Tree Post Office reopens at new Welwyn Garden City location

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Here's a list of some of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor. 

Food and Drink

7 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon