There will be changes to Thameslink and Great Northern timetables from January 4, 2022. - Credit: Peter Alvey Photographer

Great Northern and Thameslink will run reduced train timetables from January 4 until further notice.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which operates Thameslink, Great Northern and Southern, has announced reduced services on weekdays from Tuesday, January 4, 2022 due to the impact of Covid.

Passengers are advised to check train times before they travel.

The changes are being made in response to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, which has led to significantly increased staff sickness in recent weeks, as seen right across the rail industry.

GTR says a reduced timetable will help ensure a more reliable service and fewer last-minute cancellations.

Angie Doll, Govia Thameslink Railway interim chief operating officer, said: “Due to the significant challenges we face with Covid now affecting many of our colleagues, we have taken the decision to operate a reduced train timetable from January. We’re really sorry if this does affect your journey.

"We’d strongly urge people to check before they travel for the latest information and to leave extra time.”

There are no planned changes for weekends, but GTR says it may be necessary to make smaller, additional on-the-day changes.

The timetable from January 4 will be available to view in online journey planners such as www.nationalrail.co.uk from Friday, December 31.

Timetables from Monday, January 10 will be available to check from early next week.









From Tuesday, January 4, Great Northern and Thameslink timetable changes are as follows:

Great Northern

Welwyn Garden City / Stevenage to Moorgate

Two trains per hour will run on each branch, combining to provide up to four trains per hour between Moorgate and Alexandra Palace.





Thameslink

Cambridge to London King’s Cross – stopping service via Potters Bar

Two trains per hour will run in the Royston to London King’s Cross section of this route.

One train per hour will continue between Royston and Cambridge serving Meldreth, Shepreth and Foxton.





Orpington to Luton – peak only

Peak only services between Orpington and Luton via Catford will not run.





Sutton to St Albans / Luton

Four trains per hour will run between Sutton and London Blackfriars via Tulse Hill. Two trains per hour will continue to Luton via St Pancras International.





Luton to Rainham

Luton to Rainham services will run in the Dartford to Rainham section of the route only.



