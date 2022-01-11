Potters Bar gets Hertfordshire’s first electric bus

The new electric bus will operate on Route PB1. - Credit: Metroline

Potters Bar is set to welcome Hertfordshire’s first electric bus, operator Metroline has announced.

The new zero emission single-deck bus on the Route PB1 has entered into service, operating from Metroline’s Potters Bar Bus Garage, and will play a key role in the county’s drive towards a greener county.

“We are delighted to be launching our first electric bus outside of London into service on the Route PB1,” said Andrew Hunter, Metroline’s group performance and commercial development director.

“As our first electric bus on Hertfordshire’s roads, we are proud Metroline is able to play a role in making the county more environmentally friendly, and helping to keep the air clean for our customers and residents.”

First launched in 1977, Route PB1 is an essential for the people of Potters Bar, starting and terminating at Potters Bar railway station, it takes in 32 stops around the town.