News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Potters Bar gets Hertfordshire’s first electric bus

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 10:40 AM January 11, 2022
Metroline electric bus

The new electric bus will operate on Route PB1. - Credit: Metroline

Potters Bar is set to welcome Hertfordshire’s first electric bus, operator Metroline has announced.

The new zero emission single-deck bus on the Route PB1 has entered into service, operating from Metroline’s Potters Bar Bus Garage, and will play a key role in the county’s drive towards a greener county.

“We are delighted to be launching our first electric bus outside of London into service on the Route PB1,” said Andrew Hunter, Metroline’s group performance and commercial development director.

“As our first electric bus on Hertfordshire’s roads, we are proud Metroline is able to play a role in making the county more environmentally friendly, and helping to keep the air clean for our customers and residents.”

First launched in 1977, Route PB1 is an essential for the people of Potters Bar, starting and terminating at Potters Bar railway station, it takes in 32 stops around the town.

Potters Bar News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

View of planet Mercury from space. Image elements furnished by NASA.

University of Hertfordshire

When to see four planets in the night sky at once

Brianna Smart

Logo Icon
The Training Zone

New state-of-the-art gym set to open in Welwyn Garden City

Dan Mountney

person
Flooding on St Albans Road West in Hatfield, Hertfordshire

Herts Live News

Flooding in Hatfield 'damages' vehicles

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Monread Lodge, Knebworth

Care home in Knebworth rated 'inadequate'

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon