Cyclist taken to hospital after crash with car

The incident occurred on High Street, Potters Bar. - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after crashing with a car in Potters Bar.

The incident occurred just prior to 7.00pm yesterday (Sunday, June 12), in the town's High Street.

Officers from Hertfordshire Police and a team from the East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene.

The female cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved, a black Kia Picanto, remained at the location to help officers with their enquiries.

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called at just before 7pm yesterday (Sunday 12 June) to report a road traffic collision on High Street, Potters Bar.

"A black Kia Picanto and a cyclist were involved.

"Officers and the East of England Ambulance Service attended.

"The cyclist, a woman, was taken to hospital to be assessed for minor injuries.

"The driver remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries."