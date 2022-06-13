Cyclist taken to hospital after crash with car
- Credit: Google Maps
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after crashing with a car in Potters Bar.
The incident occurred just prior to 7.00pm yesterday (Sunday, June 12), in the town's High Street.
Officers from Hertfordshire Police and a team from the East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene.
The female cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the vehicle involved, a black Kia Picanto, remained at the location to help officers with their enquiries.
A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called at just before 7pm yesterday (Sunday 12 June) to report a road traffic collision on High Street, Potters Bar.
"A black Kia Picanto and a cyclist were involved.
Most Read
- 1 WGC's young dancer has passport application withdrawn two weeks before trip
- 2 Opening date for new M11 motorway junction unveiled
- 3 Cyclist taken to hospital after crash with car
- 4 Dedicated volunteers at de Havilland Aircraft Museum receive The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service
- 5 Colesdale Farm summer events to go ahead despite revoked licence
- 6 Welwyn Garden City’s own Immi Davis excited about a 'popstar' future after Britain's Got Talent
- 7 Latest roadworks planned for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 8 Hertford Castle Open Air Cinema screenings return with Disney animated movies for the kids and The Bodyguard
- 9 House builders sign deal to develop homes and facilities on school land
- 10 Paradise Wildlife Park says goodbye to much-loved red panda Nam Pang
"Officers and the East of England Ambulance Service attended.
"The cyclist, a woman, was taken to hospital to be assessed for minor injuries.
"The driver remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries."