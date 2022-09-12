'Police incident' shuts A1(M) at Hatfield

Breaking

Traffic in the A1(M) tunnel beneath The Galleria (Hatfield) at around 4.15pm today (September 12) - Credit: National Highways

A crash is affecting the A1(M) motorway in the Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City and St Albans areas.

There are "long delays" on the motorway between junction 3 (A414, St Albans) and junction 4 (A414, Hertford) northbound, according to National Highways' Traffic England map.

Motorists are queuing on the A1(M) southbound between junction 6 (A1000, Welwyn) and junction 4.

The motorway is reportedly shut within junction 4, with traffic forced to leave the A1(M) before re-joining the road.

Motorists are being moved off the A1(M) at junction 4 due to a crash in the Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City areas - Credit: National Highways

National Highways has labelled the delay a "police incident", and Hertfordshire County Council has confirmed the delay follows a crash.

A statement from HCC reads: "Avoid the area."