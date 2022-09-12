Breaking
'Police incident' shuts A1(M) at Hatfield
Published: 4:22 PM September 12, 2022
- Credit: National Highways
A crash is affecting the A1(M) motorway in the Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City and St Albans areas.
There are "long delays" on the motorway between junction 3 (A414, St Albans) and junction 4 (A414, Hertford) northbound, according to National Highways' Traffic England map.
Motorists are queuing on the A1(M) southbound between junction 6 (A1000, Welwyn) and junction 4.
The motorway is reportedly shut within junction 4, with traffic forced to leave the A1(M) before re-joining the road.
National Highways has labelled the delay a "police incident", and Hertfordshire County Council has confirmed the delay follows a crash.
A statement from HCC reads: "Avoid the area."