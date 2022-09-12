News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
'Police incident' shuts A1(M) at Hatfield

Will Durrant

Published: 4:22 PM September 12, 2022
Traffic in the A1(M) tunnel beneath The Galleria (Hatfield) at around 4.15pm today (September 12)

Traffic in the A1(M) tunnel beneath The Galleria (Hatfield) at around 4.15pm today (September 12) - Credit: National Highways

A crash is affecting the A1(M) motorway in the Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City and St Albans areas.

There are "long delays" on the motorway between junction 3 (A414, St Albans) and junction 4 (A414, Hertford) northbound, according to National Highways' Traffic England map.

Motorists are queuing on the A1(M) southbound between junction 6 (A1000, Welwyn) and junction 4.

The motorway is reportedly shut within junction 4, with traffic forced to leave the A1(M) before re-joining the road.

Motorists are being moved off the A1(M) at junction 4 due to a crash in the Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City areas

Motorists are being moved off the A1(M) at junction 4 due to a crash in the Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City areas - Credit: National Highways

National Highways has labelled the delay a "police incident", and Hertfordshire County Council has confirmed the delay follows a crash.

A statement from HCC reads: "Avoid the area."

