Plans for 20mph speed area in Welwyn village progressing

Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:00 PM March 23, 2022
20mph speed limits could be introduced in Welwyn village.

A permanent reduction in the speed limit in Welwyn village could be introduced in the wake of temporary measures implemented to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Across the county one-way systems, reduced parking and wider walkways were among the emergency measures designed to help with social distancing in towns and villages.

And since then Herts county council has been consulting on locations where some of those measures should become permanent.

In Welwyn village, parking restrictions designed to enable social distancing have already been removed.

But permanent proposals for a 20mph area in the centre of Welwyn village are now being ‘progressed’.

The proposal emerged at a meeting of the council’s highways and transport cabinet panel, on Friday.

At that meeting councillors were updated on consultation in a number of areas where the temporary measures had been implemented during the pandemic.

In some cases, it is hoped that the ‘trials’ could support economic recovery, improve the environment and air quality and promote walking and cycling.

