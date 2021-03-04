News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Person hit by train between London Kings Cross and Stevenage

Matt Powell

Published: 2:22 PM March 4, 2021    Updated: 3:11 PM March 4, 2021
Welwyn Garden City train station - Credit: Charlotte McLaughlin

A person has been hit by a train between London Kings Cross/Moorgate and Stevenage.

The tragedy occurred earlier this morning, and the emergency services are reportedly present at an incident near Twentieth Mile Bridge at WGC.

All lines have reopened but trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 90 minutes until approximately 17:30.

Great Northern Rail tweeted: "Avoid travelling via Welwyn Garden City until later today if possible. If you must travel on this route, you will be required to use alternative transport and your journey will take longer than usual."

The police and ambulance service have been contacted for more information.

