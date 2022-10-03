Live
Person 'hit by a train' between Welwyn Garden City and London
- Credit: Will Durrant
A person has been hit by a train between Finsbury Park and Welwyn Garden City.
According to Thameslink, Great Northern and LNER, the incident took place shortly before 1.40pm today (Monday, October 3).
Rail routes out of London King's Cross and Stevenage are disrupted.
A Thameslink and Great Northern statement reads: "With great sadness Great Northern and Thameslink have been advised of a person being hit by a train in the area.
"At this time, no trains are moving, and you may wish to travel later, or use alternative means of transport to reach your destination."
An LNER spokesperson said: "We're saddened to report that there has been a person hit by a train between London Kings Cross and Peterborough.
"Services are subject to extended delays and short-notice amendments."
Railway firms have introduced ticket acceptance to help passengers complete their journeys during the disruption.
Thameslink and Great Northern passengers can use their tickets on:
- Thameslink via any reasonable route - including on trains between Bedford, Luton, St Albans and London
- CrossCountry between Peterborough and Ely
- East Midlands Railway between Peterborough and Ely
- Greater Anglia between London Liverpool Street and Cambridge or Hertford East, and between Peterborough and Ely
- London Underground on any reasonable route
- London Buses between central London, London Moorgate, Crews Hill and Hadley Wood
- Uno buses 601 The Alban Way (between Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, St Albans and Radlett), 602 (between Hatfield, St Albans and Radlett), 635 (between Hatfield and Hitchin), and Tigermoth 653 (between Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and St Albans).
LNER tickets are being accepted on:
- Avanti West Coast between London Euston, Manchester and Glasgow Central or Edinburgh
- CrossCountry between Sheffield, Doncaster, Leeds, York, Newcastle and Edinburgh
- East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras International, Leicester and Sheffield
- Northern between Carlisle and Newcastle
- ScotRail between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Waverley
- TransPennine Express between Manchester, Leeds and York or Newcastle
HullTrains has also agreed ticket acceptance on Avanti West Coast (London to Manchester), LNER (any reasonable route) and TransPennine Express (Manchester Piccadilly, Doncaster and Hull) routes.
If you are affected by this incident and would like mental health help and support, you can call the NHS on 111 and press option 2 for the 24/7 first response service. Alternatively, contact a Samaritan on 116 123 or via email at jo@samaritans.org.