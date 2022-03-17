A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after the crash on Oldings Corner roundabout in Hatfield. - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a Mercedes van in Hatfield this morning.

At around 10.30am today (March 17), a Mercedes Sprinter Van and a black Yamaha motorcycle were in collision on the Oldings Corner roundabout.

The male motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by air ambulance. The van driver remained at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

Sergeant Tim Davies, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said “I’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or may have dash cam footage of it or events leading up to it.

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and any information you can provide could prove vital.”

You can email Sergeant Davies at timothy.davies@herts.police.uk, report information online, use online web chat, or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 167 of March 17.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.