Safer Neighbourhood Team carries out Road Safety Week operations

The danger of speeding was the focus of operations carried out by Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team as part of Road Safety Week.

Run by the National Police Chiefs’ Council, Road Safety Week ran from Monday October 3, with the aim to educate road users on the danger of speeding.

Speed checks were conducted in Herns Lane, Welwyn Garden City and Ridgeway in Cuffley, by the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

PC Lauren McKeever, from Welwyn Hatfield SNT, said: “We chose these two locations as residents have regularly shared their concerns that drivers are speeding along these roads.

“During our operations, we found that the vast majority were driving within the speed limits but sadly we did have to stop a few vehicles to give the drivers words of advice.

“Please remember, the speed limit on Herns Lane is 30mph and on Ridgeway it is 40mph.

“We understand residents’ concerns about speeding, and I hope that these operations are reassuring to you. Please keep on using our community voice platform, echo, to let us know where speeding is a problem. We regularly read through your submissions, and it proves crucial in helping us know where to target our operations.”

Residents can also receive police messages about a range of topics as well as burglaries, scams and missing people in your local area by signing up to owl.co.uk/herts.

Locals will also be able to use community voice platform ‘echo’ in order to let police know what you think they should be prioritising in your area.

Your feedback will help to shape local policing priorities, initiatives and campaigns. You can visit the following and tell them your thoughts. Welwyn Hatfield North – bit.ly/police-whnorth (Welwyn West, Welwyn East, Haldens, Sherrards, Handside, Peartree and Panshanger) Welwyn Hatfield South – bit.ly/police-whsouth (Hollybush, Cuffley, Howlands, Northaw, Hatfield East, Hatfield South, Welham Green, Brookmans Park and Little Heath) Welwyn Hatfield West – bit.ly/police-whwest (Hatfield Villages, Hatfield Central, Hatfield South West and the University of Hertfordshire).