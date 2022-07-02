News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times

Multi-vehicle crash on M25 near Potters Bar

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 11:54 AM July 2, 2022
Updated: 12:24 PM July 2, 2022
Two police cars and a car that has left the carriageway.

The crash saw one car leave the carriageway. - Credit: National Highways

A crash involving multiple vehicles has taken place on the M25 this morning (Saturday, July 2).

The incident occurred on the anti-clockwise carriageway, between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Enfield.

During the collision, a car could be seen having left the carriageway.

One lane of the M25 was temporarily currently closed, whilst emergency services dealt with the incident.

Delays of approximately 20 minutes were experienced by motorists.

