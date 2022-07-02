Multi-vehicle crash on M25 near Potters Bar

The crash saw one car leave the carriageway. - Credit: National Highways

A crash involving multiple vehicles has taken place on the M25 this morning (Saturday, July 2).

The incident occurred on the anti-clockwise carriageway, between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Enfield.

During the collision, a car could be seen having left the carriageway.

One lane of the M25 was temporarily currently closed, whilst emergency services dealt with the incident.

Delays of approximately 20 minutes were experienced by motorists.