Motorcyclist "seriously" injured after car crash in Welwyn Garden City

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 3:59 PM November 24, 2021
Google Map image showing Chequers road at the junction with Burrowfield.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening or life-changing, injuries. - Credit: Google Maps

A motorist was injured in a car crash on Chequers in Welwyn Garden City last night (November 23).

Yesterday, at around 7.05pm, a white motorcycle and green VW Golf collided with each other on Chequers, at the junction with Burrowfield.

Officers and the East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening or life-changing, injuries.

The VW had failed to stop at the scene but was later located. The driver is currently assisting officers with their enquiries.

Sgt Nick Kane, of the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “I’d like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage or witnessed this incident, or the vehicles prior to it, to get in contact if they have not already done so.

“We are investigating the circumstances around it and any further information could assist us.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at nicholas.kane@herts.police.uk”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 644 of 23 November.

