Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following A1 Barnet Bypass crash
- Credit: Archant
A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on the A1 Barnet Bypass.
The incident occurred south of the M25 on the southbound carriageway, near Borehamwood, shortly after 1.20pm on Sunday, July 11.
For reasons unknown to police at this time, a red Honda motorcycle left the carriageway and collided with the central reservation.
The rider, a man aged in his 50s, sustained serious injuries.
He was airlifted to hospital, where he remains at this time. His next of kin have been informed.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash.
Sergeant Tim Davies, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the motorcycle prior to it, to please get in touch.
"I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage.”
Anyone with information is asked to email timothy.davies@herts.police.uk
You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 372 of Sunday 11 July.