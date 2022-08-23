PC Daniel Golding, who died on duty in the Bayford area of Hertfordshire on Thursday, August 18, leaves behind two children, Jack and Amber, and his wife, Susan. - Credit: Released by the Golding family and Hertfordshire Constabulary

A police officer and dad-of-two has died after a motorcycle crash near Hertford.

The family of PC Daniel Golding, aged 46, has paid tribute to a "kind, modest, generous, sociable, thoughtful and funny" man.

PC Golding, who was a serving Metropolitan Police officer, was riding a BMW motorcycle when he died in a crash which also involved the driver of a Renault Trafic van.

The incident took place on the B158 Lower Hatfield Road in the Bayford and Bayfordbury areas at 9.25am on Thursday, August 18.

Police and paramedics attended, but PC Golding was pronounced dead at the scene.

A family statement reads: "Dan was a dedicated family man, with his wife Susan and two children - Amber, aged 11, and Jack, aged 14.

"He was kind, modest, generous, sociable, thoughtful and funny.

"He spent every spare moment of his life (when he wasn’t doing DIY) with his children, playing silly games, getting them to their clubs and taking them away camping.

"Dan’s ultimate dream was to become a rider with the Special Escort Group (SEG).

"Over several years he was lucky enough to escort and protect the Queen and many others at national events and international summits.

"In February this year, Dan took the momentous decision to transfer to the Metropolitan Police so he could try to get a full-time role on the SEG.

"He loved his role as a police motorcyclist and as a Senior Crash Investigator, he dealt with the worst kinds of tragedy in the most professional way and helped the families of those affected.

"Dedicated to making people safer, he was a leading advocate of the BikeSafe scheme.

"Losing this kind-hearted, gentle husband, father, brother, son and friend is a terrible sadness to everyone who knew him.

"He has left a hole in all of our lives that will never be filled."

PC Golding was on duty at the time of the crash, but was not taking part in a live operation.

He began his career with Surrey Police and served with Hampshire Constabulary before transferring to the Met.

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said officers are still investigating the crash.

He said witnesses and anybody with dashcam footage from the time of the incident can contact the police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting Operation Okaro.

DS Dollard said: "I want to pass on my condolences to PC Golding’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.

"It is always sad when someone loses their life in the line of duty."

He added: "Although the investigation is in its early stages, we are determined to conduct thorough enquiries to establish how this collision occurred."

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was later released under investigation.