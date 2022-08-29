25-year-old man dies in A414 crash between Hatfield and Ware
- Credit: Google Earth
A man has died in a crash on a main road between Hatfield and Ware.
The 25-year-old man died at the scene of an incident on the A414 at Rush Green, near Hertford and the A10, which took place at around 9.40pm on Sunday, August 28.
The crash involved a black Audi RS3 and a black Seat Alhambra.
Sergeant Tim Davies, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: "I would like to pay my condolences to the family and friends of the young man who sadly died.
"We are doing all we can to establish the circumstances of what happened and I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.
"Even if you just saw the lead-up to the collision, that could still be useful to our investigation.
"If you were driving in the area and have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle, I urge you to check it and make contact if you spot something that might help us."
A police spokesperson confirmed specialist officers have been in contact with the family of the 25-year-old man involved.
They added that a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was taken into custody after the incident.
Anybody who saw anything can submit footage to police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or make reports to officers by calling the 101 non-emergency number, quoting Operation Saxe.
Alternatively, witnesses can make reports 100 per cent anonymously through CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.