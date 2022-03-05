Major Potters Bar roads closed overnight

Overnight closures for major roads in Potters Bar are scheduled to start today and last until the end of the month.

The Ridgeway - M25 Junction 24 roundabout, Southgate Road and Stagg Hill, Potters Bar, will be closed from 10pm to 5am from today (March 5) until March 28 for resurfacing and improvement works.

Motorists using the area during these hours are warned to expect diversions and delays.

