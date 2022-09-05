Vehicle fire closes three lanes of M25 near Potters Bar

Live

The incident occurred between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Cheshunt. - Credit: National Highways

Three lanes of the M25's clockwise carriageway are currently closed due to a vehicle fire near Potters Bar.

The incident initially took place at around 1.40pm this afternoon (Monday, September 5), with one car having been "destroyed by fire".

Lanes two, three and four of the carriageway have been closed, between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Cheshunt.

A spokesperson for London Fire Brigade said: "We were called at 1.40pm to reports of a vehicle fire on the M25 between junctions 24 and 25 eastbound.

"One car was destroyed by fire.

"There were no reports of injuries.

"The incident was over for crews by 2.07pm."

Motorists have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys, with delays of around 45 minutes being experienced.

Approximately four miles of congestion is currently present at the location.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "Lanes two, three and four are closed on the M25 clockwise between J24 Potters Bar and J25 Cheshunt, due to a vehicle fire.

"Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as delay of 45 mins and approximately four miles of congestion."