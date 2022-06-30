Vehicle caught fire on M25
- Credit: Google Maps
A vehicle has caught fire on the M25, between Junction 22 for London Colney and Junction 23 for Potters Bar.
The incident occurred at around 1.29pm today (Thursday, June 30).
Officers from Hertfordshire Police and crews from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.
Two of four lanes were closed on the M25's anti-clockwise carriageway, whilst emergency services dealt with the incident.
Fire engines from both Borehamwood and St Albans extinguished the fire, on the hard shoulder of the carriageway.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.
The area was made safe by 2.20pm.
Delays of approximately 30 minutes and five miles of congestion were experienced by motorists.
All lanes have now been reopened.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 1.29pm today (June 30) to reports of a vehicle on fire, located on the hard shoulder of the M25, between J22 and J23.
"Fire engines from Borehamwood and St Albans were sent to the scene, where crews extinguished the fire by 1.53pm.
"They had left by 2.20pm."