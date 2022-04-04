News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Potters Bar 'gridlocked' after reports of an assault on M25

Rosie Boon

Published: 5:38 PM April 4, 2022
Traffic is severely backed up on the M25.

There is currently very heavy traffic as police are responding to an 'ongoing' incident on the M25.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called shortly after 3.30pm today (April 4) following an incident at junction 23 of the M25 clockwise.

"It was reported than a man had been assaulted on the slip road.

"Officers and paramedics are currently in attendance.

"Closures have been put in place while emergency services work at the scene and enquiries are carried out to establish the circumstances around the incident."

Traffic is heavy as police respond to an ongoing incident on the M25 near Potters Bar.

One motorist described the traffic as 'gridlocked' in Potters Bar. 

Hertfordshire Highways said: "There is very heavy traffic at Potters Bar B556 Mutton Lane, traffic is currently diverting off the M25 due to a police incident."

