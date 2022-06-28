Nissan rolled in three-vehicle crash on M25

The incident occurred between Junction 23 for South Mimms, and Junction 24 for Potters Bar. - Credit: Google Maps

A Nissan has been overturned during a three-vehicle crash that occurred on the M25, near Potters Bar.

The incident took place at approximately 5.36am this morning (Tuesday, June 28).

During the crash, three vehicles collided on the Westbound carriageway between Junction 23 for South Mimms and Junction 24 for Potters Bar.

A petrol tanker, a black Vauxhall and the black Nissan were involved.

Minor injuries were reported.

The road was closed whilst emergency services dealt with the situation and recovered the vehicles.

Around 5.5 miles of congestion was caused by the crash, with motorists experiencing delays of up to 30 minutes.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called at 5.36am today (Tuesday 28 June) to reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the M25 Westbound between junctions 24 and 23.

"A petrol tanker, a black Nissan and a black Vauxhall were involved.

"The Nissan had overturned.

"Minor injuries were reported and the road was closed while the vehicles were recovered."