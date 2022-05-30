Updated
Recap: Multi-vehicle crash shuts M25 between A10 and Potters Bar
- Credit: National Highways
A series of crashes caused rush hour disruption on the M25 through Essex and Hertfordshire.
The M25 anti-clockwise was shut between junction 25 (A10, Enfield) and junction 24 (A111, Potters Bar) following a multi-vehicle crash which took place at around 4.30pm today (Monday, May 30).
The road reopened at around 6.20pm.
According to National Highways' Traffic England map, traffic was very heavy on the M25 anti-clockwise between the M11 (junction 27 at Epping) and the A10.
A diversion was in place, with National Highways asking motorists to follow the hollow square:
- Exit the M25 at junction 25 (A10). At the roundabout, take the first exit onto A10 southbound towards London
- Follow the A10 to the Great Cambridge Junction roundabout and take the 3rd exit on the A406 North Circular Road
- Follow the A406 to Henlys Corner near Golders Green, and bear right onto the A1 for Mill Hill
- Follow the A1 to Fiveways Corner and that the 2nd exit onto the A1 towards Hatfield
- At the Apex Corner roundabout, take the 3rd exit towards Hatfield, and follow the A1 northbound to the M25 at South Mimms services
- Rejoin the M25 anti-clockwise at junction 23 towards Watford
On the M25 clockwise, traffic was heavy between junction 25 (A10, Enfield) and the M11 at Epping.
This was due to a crash on the M25 in the junction 27 area on Monday afternoon, where one lane (out of three) was closed.
For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.
Join our Hertfordshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Hertfordshire.
Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk