Traffic on the M25 anti-clockwise approaching the Holmesdale Tunnel at around 6pm today (May 30) - Credit: National Highways

A series of crashes caused rush hour disruption on the M25 through Essex and Hertfordshire.

The M25 anti-clockwise was shut between junction 25 (A10, Enfield) and junction 24 (A111, Potters Bar) following a multi-vehicle crash which took place at around 4.30pm today (Monday, May 30).

The road reopened at around 6.20pm.

The #M25 is now open anticlockwise between J25 #WalthamCross and J24 #PottersBar. Lane 1 remains closed while work continues at the scene. There are currently delays of 52 minutes above normal journey times. pic.twitter.com/Uu0c4b1Kyv — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) May 30, 2022

According to National Highways' Traffic England map, traffic was very heavy on the M25 anti-clockwise between the M11 (junction 27 at Epping) and the A10.

A diversion was in place, with National Highways asking motorists to follow the hollow square:

Exit the M25 at junction 25 (A10). At the roundabout, take the first exit onto A10 southbound towards London

Follow the A10 to the Great Cambridge Junction roundabout and take the 3rd exit on the A406 North Circular Road

Follow the A406 to Henlys Corner near Golders Green, and bear right onto the A1 for Mill Hill

Follow the A1 to Fiveways Corner and that the 2nd exit onto the A1 towards Hatfield

At the Apex Corner roundabout, take the 3rd exit towards Hatfield, and follow the A1 northbound to the M25 at South Mimms services

Rejoin the M25 anti-clockwise at junction 23 towards Watford

Heavy traffic on the A406 North Circular Road westbound near Muswell Hill, approaching Henleys Corner - part of the M25 hollow square diversion - Credit: Transport for London (TfL)

Heavy traffic on the M25 in both directions near Waltham Abbey, on the Herts and Essex border - Credit: National Highways

On the M25 clockwise, traffic was heavy between junction 25 (A10, Enfield) and the M11 at Epping.

This was due to a crash on the M25 in the junction 27 area on Monday afternoon, where one lane (out of three) was closed.

