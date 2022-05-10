Updated
Recap: 60-minute M25 delays after multi-vehicle crash at Potters Bar
- Credit: National Highways
Motorists faced one-hour delays on the M25 after a multi-vehicle crash at Potters Bar this evening.
Two lanes shut on the London Orbital clockwise between junction 24 for Potters Bar and junction 25 (A10, Enfield) at around 4.15pm today (Tuesday, May 10).
National Highways warned of nine-mile queues and 60-minute rush-hour queues, which began in the St Albans area.
The road has since cleared.
All four lanes opened shortly before 5.50pm.
An earlier National Highways statement reads: "The M25 in Hertfordshire has lanes three and four closed clockwise between junction 24 and junction 25 due to a multi-vehicle collision.
"Emergency services are on scene including National Highways Traffic Officers.
"There are currently delays of 60 minutes and approximately nine miles of congestion.
Most Read
- 1 Welwyn bungalow with roof terrace on sale for £900,000
- 2 Potters Bar mother and son escape flat fire but are left homeless
- 3 Refuse workers stage walkout leading to missed bin collections
- 4 Cole Green wildlife sanctuary destroyed ahead of housing development
- 5 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 6 Flashback: Alesha Dixon and Fearne Cotton tour Welwyn Garden City school
- 7 Local train user starts petition to bring back fast trains in Hertfordshire
- 8 Welwyn Garden City: First look inside refurbished Côte restaurant
- 9 Nursery’s new forest school a breath of fresh air for children
- 10 Greggs, Asda and John Lewis recall products over safety fears
"Road users are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra time and consider alternative routes if possible."
For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.
Join our Hertfordshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Hertfordshire.
Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk