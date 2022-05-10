Recap: 60-minute M25 delays after multi-vehicle crash at Potters Bar

Updated

A multi-vehicle crash between Potters Bar and Enfield is causing disruption on the M25 clockwise - Credit: National Highways

Motorists faced one-hour delays on the M25 after a multi-vehicle crash at Potters Bar this evening.

Two lanes shut on the London Orbital clockwise between junction 24 for Potters Bar and junction 25 (A10, Enfield) at around 4.15pm today (Tuesday, May 10).

National Highways warned of nine-mile queues and 60-minute rush-hour queues, which began in the St Albans area.

M25 queues between St Albans and the A1 at Hatfield shortly after 5pm today (May 10) - Credit: National Highways

UPDATE - All lanes are now open on the #M25 clockwise between J24 (#Potters Bar) and J25 (#WalthamAbbey) following a multi vehicle collision. Delays of 25 mins remain and approx. 4 miles of congestion. Please allow time for delays to clear. Have a safe onward journey. pic.twitter.com/WqMBVM1tF5 — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) May 10, 2022

The road has since cleared.

All four lanes opened shortly before 5.50pm.

An earlier National Highways statement reads: "The M25 in Hertfordshire has lanes three and four closed clockwise between junction 24 and junction 25 due to a multi-vehicle collision.

"Emergency services are on scene including National Highways Traffic Officers.

"There are currently delays of 60 minutes and approximately nine miles of congestion.

"Road users are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra time and consider alternative routes if possible."

A Traffic Camera image, taken at around 5.07pm today (May 10) - Credit: National Highways

