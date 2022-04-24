Live

Nobody was injured in the multi-vehicle crash and traffic is moving again, National Highways said - Credit: National Highways

A multi-vehicle crash on the M25 has left vehicles so damaged that towing them away would be impossible without spilling oil or debris.

The crash took place on the M25 anti-clockwise between Waltham Cross and Cheshunt shortly before 1pm today (Sunday, April 25).

There were long delays on the route between junction 27 (M11, Epping) and junction 25 (A10, Enfield), and all traffic was temporarily stopped when the crash first took place.

Some lanes remain closed, National Highways said.

Heavy traffic on the M25 at around 2.15pm today (Sunday, April 24) - Credit: National Highways

A highways statement reads: "Some of the vehicles are substantially damaged at the front which means towing them to the side wasn't possible without causing oil/debris to be spread across the road."

National Highways confirmed there were no injuries.

As well as delays, the M25 anti-clockwise exit slip road onto the A10 roundabout is shut.

There is also no access from the A10 onto the M25 clockwise (towards Stansted Airport).

This is due to traffic light testing and resurfacing as part of a National Highways plan to reduce queues at the junction.

