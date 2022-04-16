M25: Easter bank holiday traffic chaos near Potters Bar

Traffic is at a near standstill on the M25 as two lanes closed. - Credit: National Highways

Two lanes are currently closed on the M25 causing chaos for those travelling over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Delays of over 40 minutes are expected for motorists on top of usual travel times.

National Highways said: "Lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) are currently closed on the #M25 clockwise within J23 South Mimms due to a collision.

At J22 near St Albans there is severe congestion.



"Normal traffic conditions are expected between 11:30 and 11:45."

