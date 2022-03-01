News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
M25 closure near Potters Bar

Rosie Boon

Published: 8:01 AM March 1, 2022
One lane of the M25 near Potters Bar is closed due to a broken down mobile crane. 

Between Junction 25 Enfield and Junction 24 Potters Bar, a mobile crane has broken down. 
Three of the other four lanes are still currently open but drivers should expect delays and account this into their journey.  
National Highways East have confirmed that recovery of the vehicle has been arranged.  
It said: “There is a 25 minute delay on approach so please allow extra time for your journey.” 
The lane is expected to re-open as usual and traffic conditions to return to normal between 8:15am and 8:30am. This is subject to change.  

