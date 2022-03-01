M25 closure near Potters Bar

This morning one lane is closed on the M25 anti-clockwise this morning due to a broken down vehicle.

Between Junction 25 Enfield and Junction 24 Potters Bar, a mobile crane has broken down.

Three of the other four lanes are still currently open but drivers should expect delays and account this into their journey.

National Highways East have confirmed that recovery of the vehicle has been arranged.

It said: “There is a 25 minute delay on approach so please allow extra time for your journey.”

The lane is expected to re-open as usual and traffic conditions to return to normal between 8:15am and 8:30am. This is subject to change.