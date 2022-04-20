Live

The clean-up operation on the M25 clockwise yesterday (Tuesday, April 25) after a lorry shed its load of cooking oil over the motorway - Credit: National Highways

The M25 motorway is closed for a second day following a cooking oil spillage.

A lorry driver crashed into the central reservation at around 11.15am yesterday (Tuesday April 19) between junction 23 at South Mimms and junction 25 at Enfield.

Cooking oil spilt across the motorway as the lorry shed its load, and the Metropolitan Police closed the clockwise carriageway.

The M25 clockwise remains shut today (Wednesday) while National Highways completes a "complex" clean-up operation.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "The M25 clockwise in Hertfordshire remains closed between junctions 23 and 25 for ongoing clean-up of a substantial spillage of cooking oil following a collision yesterday.

"Expect severe delays through this morning peak period."

Traffic England estimates that the closure will be lifted at around 2pm today.

There are severe delays on nearby routes this morning:

M25 Clockwise - 60-minute delays between junctions 21 (M1, Watford) and junction 23 (A1, South Mimms)

A1(M) - Southbound queues in the Potters Bar area, approaching the M25

A10 - Southbound queues between Broxbourne and the M25 at Enfield

A406 North Circular - Eastbound queues between the A41 at Brent Cross and the A10 at Tottenham

A414 - Eastbound tailbacks approaching St Albans, London Colney and Hatfield, and long delays on Hertingfordbury Road in Hertford

National Highways is asking motorists to follow the "hollow triangle" diversion.

M25 clockwise drivers should leave the motorway onto the A1 southbound.

Join the A406 eastbound at Henlys Corner, near Golders Green.

Follow the A406 to Tottenham and return to the M25 using the A10 through Edmonton.