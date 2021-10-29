Live
Driver seriously injured after crash on M25
A driver was seriously injured in a crash on the M25 this morning, with another crash happening in the same area shortly afterwards.
Police were called shortly after 6.45am today (Friday, October 29) following a road traffic collision on the anticlockwise carriageway of the M25, between junctions 23 and 22.
It was reported that three vehicles were involved, one of which was not at the scene on police arrival.
The driver of one of the vehicles, a Ford Transit van, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
All lanes between J23 (South Mimms) and J22 (near London Colney in St Albans) are currently closed while emergency services are on the scene.
Expect delays of up to 90 minutes above normal travel time and 8.7 miles of congestion back past J25.
Two vehicles were recovered and Highways are currently in attendance to clear debris and spillages from the carriageway.
A damage-only collision took place just behind the previous crash a short time later, involving two vehicles.
No one was injured and Highways are arranging recovery of the vehicles.