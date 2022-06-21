Recap: Live traffic updates during rush-hour after crashes on M25 and A414

Updated

A traffic camera on the M25 clockwise shows queues between Hatfield and Potters Bar at 4.50pm today (June 21) - Credit: National Highways

Rush hour delays built on roads throughout Hertfordshire, with crashes on two key routes through the county.

A crash partially blocked the M25 clockwise between junction 24 (A111, Potters Bar) and junction 25 (A10, Enfield). This has since cleared.

The A414 eastbound was partially closed between the A10 at Stanstead Abbots and Harlow, and several railway lines were closed due to strike action.

1 lane is closed on the #M25 clockwise between J24 and J25 due to a road traffic collision. Traffic officers are on scene. Please take care past the scene and on approach. pic.twitter.com/JyQd7xWgGS — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) June 21, 2022

According to National Highways, the M25 crash near Potters Bar began shortly before 4.40pm today (Tuesday, June 21).

An earlier National Highways statement read: "One lane is closed on the M25 clockwise between junction 24 and junction 25 due to a road traffic collision.

"Please take care past the scene and on approach."

There were tailbacks to St Albans, but traffic began moving again at around 5.45pm.

According to Hertfordshire County Council, the A414 Eastwick Road was shut eastbound, approaching Harlow, from around 4.45pm.

An earlier council statement read: "Incident update: A414 Eastwick Road closed eastbound towards Harlow. RTC. Police on scene."

Traffic maps showed that there was heavy traffic on surrounding routes - including the B181 through Roydon, Essex, and along Elizabeth Way in Harlow. This has since eased.

INCIDENT UPDATE : A414 Eastwick Rd, #Eastwick - ROAD CLOSED eastbound towards Harlow. RTC police on scene. — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) June 21, 2022

The A1 at Elstree at around 5.15pm today (June 21) - Credit: Transport for London (TfL)

On the A1, there were delays southbound towards London between the M25 (South Mimms) and Elstree. These have since eased.

Several commuters made the switch to road transport due to strikes on trains which have brought much of the rail network to a standstill.

RMT Union members who work for Network Rail and 13 more firms are on strike in a dispute over pay and potential redundancies.

With signalling and track staff unavailable throughout the country, last trains from London into Hertfordshire ran earlier than usual.

Some season ticket holders are entitled to refunds during strike disruption. Read this newspaper's handy guide to refunds for advance, off-peak, anytime and season ticket holders.

Some ticket holders - including some season ticket holders - may be entitled to compensation during rail strike action - Credit: Will Durrant

Strike day last Hertfordshire commuter trains

Euston to Northampton (via Watford Junction): 5.30pm

St Pancras to Bedford (fast): 5.49pm

St Pancras to Luton (stopping): 5.34pm

King's Cross to Cambridge (stopping): 5.28pm

King's Cross to Cambridge (fast): 5.32pm

King's Cross to Ely: 3.27pm

King's Cross to Peterborough: 5.17pm

King's Cross to Stevenage (via Hertford North): 5.51pm

King's Cross to Welwyn Garden City (stopping): 6.05pm

Liverpool Street to Cambridge North: 3.25pm

Liverpool Street to Cambridge: 4.25pm

Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport: 5.40pm