Multiple lanes closed after crash on M1 southbound near Harpenden
- Credit: Highways England
Multiple lanes have been closed on the M1 southbound in Hertfordshire following a crash earlier this morning.
Two out of the four lanes between junction nine and eight are currently closed due to the collision near Harpenden today (February 19).
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 11:48 control received a call to reports of an RTC on Junction 9 - 8 on the M1.
“Redbourn and Markyate Fire attended and assisted with scene safety until highways were able to make an attendance.”
Herts Highways tweeted: “There are currently 2 (out of 4) lanes closed on the M1 southbound between J9 and J8 due to a collision.”
Hertforshire Police are in attendance.
