There are delays on the M1 near Harpenden. - Credit: Highways England

Multiple lanes have been closed on the M1 southbound in Hertfordshire following a crash earlier this morning.

Two out of the four lanes between junction nine and eight are currently closed due to the collision near Harpenden today (February 19).

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 11:48 control received a call to reports of an RTC on Junction 9 - 8 on the M1.

There are currently 2 (out of 4) lanes closed on the #M1 southbound between J9 and J8 due to a collision. @HertsPolice are in attendance. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/MX3aA2kplZ — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) February 19, 2022

“Redbourn and Markyate Fire attended and assisted with scene safety until highways were able to make an attendance.”

Hertforshire Police are in attendance.

