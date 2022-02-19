News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Multiple lanes closed after crash on M1 southbound near Harpenden

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 1:03 PM February 19, 2022
Updated: 1:17 PM February 19, 2022
There are delays on the M1 near Harpenden. 

There are delays on the M1 near Harpenden. - Credit: Highways England

Multiple lanes have been closed on the M1 southbound in Hertfordshire following a crash earlier this morning.  

Two out of the four lanes between junction nine and eight are currently closed due to the collision near Harpenden today (February 19).  

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 11:48 control received a call to reports of an RTC on Junction 9 - 8 on the M1.  

“Redbourn and Markyate Fire attended and assisted with scene safety until highways were able to make an attendance.”  

Herts Highways tweeted: “There are currently 2 (out of 4) lanes closed on the M1 southbound between J9 and J8 due to a collision.”  

Hertforshire Police are in attendance.  

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.   

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk  

Herts Live News
Harpenden News

Don't Miss

Hunters Bridge car park in Welwyn Garden City.

Herts Live News

Scammers target Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield car parks

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Google Earth image of Great North Road in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, heading towards Potters Bar

Herts Live News

Cyclist attacked by four men on mopeds

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
The Shredded Wheat silos in Welwyn Garden City.

Shredded Wheat factory inspection finds structural collapse risk

Dan Mountney

person