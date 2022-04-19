Breaking

A lorry shed its load of barrels on the M25 near Potters Bar and Cheshunt today (Tuesday, April 19) - Credit: National Highways

A lorry has shed its load of barrels on the M25 near Potters Bar.

The motorway is closed clockwise between junction 23 (A1, South Mimms) and junction 25 (A10, Enfield).

A traffic camera image at 11.49am shows barrels and liquid across three out of four lanes of the M25 on the border between Hertfordshire and Enfield.

National Highways has confirmed the spillage and a statement reads: "Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

"Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."

Traffic queuing to leave the M25 at junction 23 (A1, South Mimms) - Credit: National Highways

National Highways is asking motorists to follow the hollow triangle diversion.

The route takes motorists along the A1 southbound to the A406 North Circular at Henlys Corner.

Motorists can then follow the A406 to Tottenham and return to the M25 using the A10 through Edmonton.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police are on the scene, National Highways said.

The #M25 is closed clockwise between J23 #Hatfield and J25 #Enfield. Follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol. For more information and full diversion route please follow this link: https://t.co/2JCTD1n3ES pic.twitter.com/IGMcaiaR3y — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) April 19, 2022

For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.

Join our Hertfordshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Hertfordshire.

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk