Breaking
Lorry sheds load of barrels onto the M25 in Hertfordshire
- Credit: National Highways
A lorry has shed its load of barrels on the M25 near Potters Bar.
The motorway is closed clockwise between junction 23 (A1, South Mimms) and junction 25 (A10, Enfield).
A traffic camera image at 11.49am shows barrels and liquid across three out of four lanes of the M25 on the border between Hertfordshire and Enfield.
National Highways has confirmed the spillage and a statement reads: "Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.
"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.
"Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."
National Highways is asking motorists to follow the hollow triangle diversion.
The route takes motorists along the A1 southbound to the A406 North Circular at Henlys Corner.
Motorists can then follow the A406 to Tottenham and return to the M25 using the A10 through Edmonton.
Most Read
- 1 Country pub celebrates major refurbishment
- 2 Changes to Welwyn Hatfield Council rubbish and recycling bin collection dates after Easter
- 3 61-year-old man missing from Stevenage is found
- 4 Demotion would be 'three years of hard work down the drain' says Ironton
- 5 11 series filmed on location in Hertfordshire to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, BritBox and BBC iPlayer
- 6 Grant Shapps takes in Ukrainian refugee family and their dog
- 7 Living Crafts festival returns to Hatfield Park with UK's top makers, designers and artists
- 8 M25: Easter bank holiday traffic chaos near Potters Bar
- 9 'Easy Exercising' is here to help seniors get moving again
- 10 Mick Taylor, Hyde Park and his first gig with The Rolling Stones
Officers from the Metropolitan Police are on the scene, National Highways said.
For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.
Join our Hertfordshire Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Hertfordshire.
Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk