News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Recap: Lorry leaves M25 carriageway near Potters Bar

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 4:51 PM June 15, 2022
Updated: 5:44 PM June 15, 2022
A lorry left the M25 motorway anticlockwise between junction 25 (Enfield) and junction 24 (Potters Bar) on June 15

A lorry left the M25 motorway anticlockwise between junction 25 (Enfield) and junction 24 (Potters Bar) at around 4.30pm today (June 15) - Credit: National Highways

A lorry has left the M25 carriageway anticlockwise between Enfield and Potters Bar.

Traffic camera footage shows the lorry beside the M25 motorway on the approach to junction 24 (A111, Potters Bar).

Traffic on the M25 anticlockwise near Potters Bar at around 4.38pm today (June 15)

Traffic on the M25 anticlockwise near Potters Bar at around 4.38pm today (June 15) - Credit: National Highways

One lane out of four is shut following the crash, which took place at around 4.30pm today (Wednesday, June 15).

According to National Highways' Traffic England map, traffic was queuing from as far back as junction 26 (A121, Waltham Abbey), past the A10 junction at Enfield.

"There are delays of 50 minutes against expected traffic," an earlier Traffic England statement reads.

"Reason: Accident involving a vehicle that has left the carriageway."

The disruption has since cleared.

Herts Live News
Potters Bar News

Don't Miss

Onslow St Audrey’s School development

House builders sign deal to develop homes and facilities on school land

Dan Mountney

person
BGT Auditions 2022 Immi Davis

Lifestyle

Welwyn Garden City’s own Immi Davis excited about a 'popstar' future...

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
Welwyn Garden City’s young dancer has had an ordeal with the passport office.

WGC's young dancer has passport application withdrawn two weeks before trip

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
Robert Halfon MP and Cllr Lesley Wagland cut a ribbon to mark the official opening of M11 junction 7A at Harlow

Opening date for new M11 motorway junction unveiled

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon