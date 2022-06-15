Updated

A lorry left the M25 motorway anticlockwise between junction 25 (Enfield) and junction 24 (Potters Bar) at around 4.30pm today (June 15) - Credit: National Highways

A lorry has left the M25 carriageway anticlockwise between Enfield and Potters Bar.

Traffic camera footage shows the lorry beside the M25 motorway on the approach to junction 24 (A111, Potters Bar).

Traffic on the M25 anticlockwise near Potters Bar at around 4.38pm today (June 15) - Credit: National Highways

#M25 anti-clockwise between J25 and J24 near #PottersBar #WalthamAbbey. 1 lane is closed due to a lorry leaving the carriageway. Delays of 45 minutes on the approach, approx. 8 miles of congestion. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/9UrccoceUD — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) June 15, 2022

One lane out of four is shut following the crash, which took place at around 4.30pm today (Wednesday, June 15).

According to National Highways' Traffic England map, traffic was queuing from as far back as junction 26 (A121, Waltham Abbey), past the A10 junction at Enfield.

"There are delays of 50 minutes against expected traffic," an earlier Traffic England statement reads.

"Reason: Accident involving a vehicle that has left the carriageway."

The disruption has since cleared.