Person dies after being hit by train between Hatfield and Finsbury Park

Will Durrant

Published: 5:10 PM October 3, 2022
Updated: 5:30 PM October 3, 2022
British Transport Police officers attended an incident at Alexandra Palace, north London, today (October 3)

British Transport Police officers attended an incident at Alexandra Palace station between Finsbury Park and Hatfield today (Monday, October 3) - Credit: Yui Mok/PA

A person has died after being hit by a train in London.

British Transport Police has said officers were called to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Alexandra Palace this afternoon (Monday, October 3).

A BTP spokesperson said: "British Transport Police were called to Alexandra Palace station at 1.36pm today (October 3) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended and, sadly, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

While emergency crews attended, rail firms - including Thameslink and Great Northern - suspended trains between Peterborough, Cambridge, Stevenage, Hatfield and Finsbury Park. Lines reopened shortly after 4pm.

If you are affected by this incident and would like mental health help and support, you can call the NHS on 111 and press option 2 for the 24/7 first response service. Alternatively, contact a Samaritan on 116 123 or via email at jo@samaritans.org.

