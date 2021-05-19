Published: 4:53 PM May 19, 2021

A three-day closure at London King’s Cross in June will mark the end of a multi-million pound station upgrade. - Credit: Network Rail

Rail passengers in Hertfordshire are being warned of a three-day closure at London King’s Cross railway station in June.

Network Rail, Great Northern and Thameslink are reminding commuters to check their journeys and plan ahead if travelling on Friday, June 4, Saturday, June 5 or Sunday, June 6.

The advice comes ahead of plans to close King’s Cross station from Friday lunchtime on June 4 until first thing Monday morning to facilitate the final stages of a multi-million pound improvement programme.

As a result, no trains will run to or from St Pancras via Finsbury Park all day on Friday, June 4, Saturday, June 5 or Sunday, June 6.

In addition, from lunchtime on Friday, June 4, no trains will run to or from London King’s Cross, and all day on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6, to allow further improvements to be made to the signalling in and around the station.

The King’s Cross upgrade will simplify track layout at the terminus and make services more reliable for passengers.

The work is a key part of the wider £1.2 billion upgrade of the East Coast Mainline.

Teams working at King’s Cross have already removed the complex, 40-year-old track layout at the station and replaced it with around 2,800 metres of new track in a redesigned and simplified configuration.

A major milestone was reached last month when platforms 0-6 reopened and work began on platforms 7-11.

Network Rail owns, operates and develops Britain's railway infrastructure.

Ed Akers, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail’s East Coast Upgrade, said: “Major progress is being made every day at King’s Cross as we complete work across the second half of the station and fast approach June 7.

“Upgrading the track layout will allow more trains to enter and exit the station, reduce congestion and bring more reliable journeys. With just one three-day closure to go, we want to thank passengers for their continued patience throughout the project.”

While the second half of the station has its transformation, the slightly amended service – which has been in place since the beginning of March – will continue until early June, including over the late May Bank Holiday.





The three-day closure in June will result in the following changes to Great Northern and Thameslink services:

Friday, June 4

All day, there will be no trains between Finsbury Park and St Pancras International. Thameslink services between Brighton and Cambridge and between Horsham and Peterborough will instead run to and from London Bridge.

From around lunchtime for the rest of the day, trains won’t run between Finsbury Park and London King’s Cross. Passengers should use online journey planners to check the times of the last trains to and from London King’s Cross.

Passengers will be able to use London Underground between Finsbury Park and King’s Cross St Pancras to complete their journeys.

Trains to and from Moorgate will run to an amended timetable.

Thameslink trains between Bedford and St Pancras International will run as normal.





Saturday, June 5

Before 6am, buses will replace trains between Finsbury Park and Welwyn Garden City / Stevenage via Hertford North/Hitchin.

Trains won’t run between Finsbury Park and London King’s Cross or London St Pancras International all day.

Passengers will be able to use London Underground between Finsbury Park and King's Cross St Pancras to complete their journey.

Trains to and from Moorgate will run to an amended timetable.





Sunday, June 6

Before 7.10am, buses will replace trains between Finsbury Park and Potters Bar/Gordon Hill.

Before 10.45am, buses will replace trains between Huntingdon and Peterborough.

All day, there will be no trains between Finsbury Park and London King’s Cross/London St Pancras International.

Passengers will be able to use London Underground between Finsbury Park and King’s Cross St Pancras to complete their journey.

Trains to and from Moorgate will run to an amended timetable.





People should continue following the latest government guidance and minimise travel where possible.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for Great Northern and Thameslink, said: “If you do choose to travel with us over this period then please plan ahead by checking train times.

"Journeys will take longer and you’ll probably have to take the bus or Tube.

“This three-day closure is the last hurdle in a huge upgrade of the tracks at King’s Cross, which creates more space for trains coming in and out, helping make trains more punctual.”

Passengers who need to travel are strongly advised to check their journey via National Rail Enquiries, at EastCoastUpgrade.co.uk, or with their train operator.