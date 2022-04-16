Live: Easter bank holiday train cancellations in Hertfordshire

Live

Due to Covid related absences there are a number of train cancellations and delays this Easter bank holiday weekend across Hertfordshire. - Credit: Danny Loo

Residents looking to enjoy the most of their bank holiday weekend have been hit by a number of train cancellations today, April 16.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest updates to services.

Those looking to enjoy a day out in the capital have been hit by train cancellations between Welwyn Garden City and London.



One resident called the cancellations 'ridiculous' as there are no trains between the two stations from 10.52am and 12.52pm.



Great Northern trains said: "Unfortunately this is owing to an unavailability of train crew. As an alternative, I would recommend travelling on services towards Moorgate. Tickets will be accepted on Underground services from Highbury & Islington towards Kings Cross.



"Tickets will be accepted from St Albans to St Pancras on alternative services."

Thameslink services between Sutton Surrey and St Albans have had several trains cancelled including:

06:49 Sutton Surrey to St Albans City due 08:22

08:37 St Albans City to Sutton Surrey due 10:14

10:16 Sutton Surrey to St Albans City due 11:37

11:52 St Albans City to Sutton Surrey due 13:17

The Thameslink service between London Kings Cross and Royston which serves Hatfield at 10.21 and Stevenage has been cancelled.



Alternative routes are available.



