A traffic camera capture from the M1 northbound near Luton at 2.38pm today (June 2) - Credit: National Highways

With the four-day bank holiday weekend underway, traffic is building in travel hotspots throughout Hertfordshire.

This Thursday (June 2), motorists are facing disruption on several main routes, including the M25 and M1 motorways in the St Albans, Cheshunt and Watford areas.

Rail lines in London are reportedly busy, and rail firms are advising passengers not to travel to The Queen's Platinum Jubilee viewing areas in central London.

The King's Troop in the Royal Procession for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte as part of the Royal Procession from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade - Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

According to National Highways' Traffic England website, the M1 is slow moving in both directions on the M1 near Luton, between junction 10 (Luton Airport) and junction 12 (A5120, Toddington).

There was congestion northbound between junction 6A (M25, Watford) and junction 8 (A414, Hemel Hempstead).

This is due to a closure to the fourth lane (out of four) on the route following a broken down vehicle at around 11.30am today.

The congestion has since cleared.

The M1 and M25 motorways are busy as The Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday gets underway (File picture) - Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

Heavy traffic on the M25 anti-clockwise near Watford at 12.17pm today (June 2) - Credit: National Highways

On the M25, traffic was slow moving anti-clockwise between junction 20 (A41, Watford) and the M40 at Uxbridge.

There were currently delays of around 10 minutes against expected traffic, but this has now cleared, according to National Highways.

The M25 is congested in both directions between the M40 at Uxbridge and the A3 junction near Woking in Surrey, past Heathrow Airport.

Earlier delays on the M25 between the M11 at Epping and the A10 at Cheshunt have since eased.

The Victoria line was temporarily suspended earlier today (Thursday, June 2, File picture) - Credit: Martin Keene/PA

On the railways, the Victoria line in London was temporarily suspended earlier today for emergency engineering works.

Good service has since resumed.

The Waterloo and City line is closed on weekends and bank holidays.

Several rail firms, including Thameslink, urged passengers travelling to The Queen's Platinum Jubilee parade to "avoid the area" around Buckingham Palace and St James's Park.

A Thameslink statement this morning read: "Our friends at The Met Police have informed us that viewing areas in central London for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are now full.

"To avoid the disappointment of not being able to enter the viewing areas, please avoid the area."

Network Rail, which runs several major stations including London Euston and London King's Cross, is warning passengers that trains are likely to be busy over The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

"If you're travelling over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend, please be aware that trains and stations will be busy," a statement reads.

"Most of the rail network is open, but please plan ahead and check before you travel."

